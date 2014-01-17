PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 17

Jan 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- "China's naked officials", those who stay in mainland
China while their spouses and children reside abroad, shall not
be promoted, according to the country's new regulation on cadre
selection.
- Liu Xinhua, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory
Commission, said on Thursday that the CSRC will not tolerate any
illegal internet-related securities activities.
- Wang Xiaochu, chairman of China Telecom, said in
an annual conference on Thursday that the company forecast 100
million terminal devices to be sold in 2014, including 36
million 4G devices.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- China's eastern city of Suzhou has submitted to the State
Council, or China's cabinet, a proposal to set up a free trade
zone, competing with dozens of regions like Tianjin and
Guangdong. Shanghai has recently set up China's first free trade
zone.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Safe production is a life-and-death matter and shall be
given extra importance as the Spring Festival, or the "accident
season", is coming, said a commentary in a paper that acts as
the Party's mouthpiece.
