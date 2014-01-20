PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 20

Jan 20Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES NEWS
- The number of Chinese companies on the waiting list to
launch IPOs has dropped to 697 from around 750 in the wake of
increased regulatory oversight.
- A key document on agricultural development issued every
January by the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party
of China emphasises food security and protecting rural land from
being converted to non-agricultural use.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Beijing plans to reduce the city's pollution intensity by
5 percent this year, a Beijing government report said.
- Sinopec said in a statement that its parent
has bought a total of 173 million new shares in its listed arm
in response to a government appeal to support the sagging stock
market.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- A commentary by this mouthpiece of the ruling Communist
Party of China said a decision by the Japanese education
ministry to respect the Japanese government's position on
revising school text books "whitewashes" Japan's war history and
shows once again that Japan has not learned lessons from World
War Two.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- A massive number of dead fish and shrimp found floating in
a river in Jurong, Jiangsu province, have already been sold into
the market. The report cited a local newspaper which quoted a
local man saying he had cooked a still-struggling fish which
"smelled like gas."
- Sex education classes should be added or improved at
Shanghai schools because a lack of guidance has led to a rising
number of unplanned pregnancies among Shanghai schoolgirls, the
report said.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese researchers have developed a new operating system,
called China Operating System, to compete with Android and
Apple's iOS.
- A column by a senior editor said irregularities and
mispricing in Aosaikang's IPO prospectus as reported by the
media showed that the January resumption of IPOs had become a
"free-for-all." The IPO was later suspended.
CHINA FINANCE NETWORK
- Markets are expecting a second round of growth for listed
LED makers on increased demand from Western markets.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....