PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 12

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Yang Weimin, deputy director of the Central Financial
Leading Group, the ruling Communist Party's economic
decision-making institution, says it is too early to predict how
China's economy will perform in 2014 despite the fall in the
newly released PMI data.
- Sources said permission will be granted in the first half
of this year for the establishment of the Tianjin Free Trade
Zone.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Bank of Communications Co said in a
report that net profit growth for China's listed banks is
expected to fall to 8.31 percent and non-performing loans could
rise to around 1.1 percent.
CHINA DAILY
- The central government will introduce a series of policies
to implement a landmark anti-pollution plan that aims to reduce
airborne particles, leveraging pricing, taxation and investment,
said Zhai Qing, vice-minister of environmental protection.
- Historic talks between China and Taiwan in Nanjing are a
promising new start that will deepen and enhance mutual
goodwill, but it is naive to expect too much from the meeting,
an editorial said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The Chinese have never been so close to their goal of
great national rejuvenation, but while 2014 is one of the most
promising years for China it will also be one of its most
challenging, an editorial said.
