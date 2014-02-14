PRESS DIGEST-China - Feb 14

Feb 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Hundreds of companies waiting for IPOs are preparing annual reports and other documents for an official submission to the securities regulator, sources said.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China Telecom Corp Ltd said it will start 4G service from Friday, the second Chinese telecom operator to provide the service after China Mobile Ltd.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Orient Asset Management Corp, a state-owned asset manager specialising in bad debt, plans to list by the end of 2015 if the company's reform plan is approved in the first half of this year, its president said.

- Competition among China's state-owned companies is intensifying in the country's capital market as they step up efforts to lure investors amid the ongoing ownership reform in the sector.

CHINA DAILY

- China welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to Beijing but his visit would not result in substantially boosting ties between the two countries unless he takes the "correct" approach to the sovereignty dispute in East and South China Seas, said an editorial.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China should set freedom, equality, justice and rule of the law as the common value to provide constant momentum for the market economy and create moral integrity in society, the paper said in an editorial.

