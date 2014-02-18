PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 18

Feb 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Non-performing loans and competition from internet finance
services resulted in a slowdown in profit growth at Chinese
banks in 2013, according to Chinese brokerages.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's Ministry of Land and Resources is researching
further land reform plans, which would grant more rights to
local-level governments and increase the participation of
financial institutions.
- Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd said it has
obtained a license to sell insurance to consumers through its
Suning Insurance Co Ltd unit.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Inner Mongolia and Guizhou Province plan to undertake a
tax reform in the coal industry, adopting a price-based
collection method to replace the current quantity-based method.
SECURITIES TIMES
- As of Feb. 17, about two-thirds of Shanghai-listed real
estate firms have predicted a profit for 2013. Just under half
of all the 132 real estate firms had reported by this date.
CHINA DAILY
- Only 36 percent of global consumers trust China-based
firms, said a report from public relations firm Edelman. China
ranked amongst the least-trusted countries, along with Russia
and India. Germany, Sweden and Switzerland topped the list.
- Mobile payment transactions grew over 200 percent in 2013
against a year earlier, according to a report from the People's
Bank of China. Mobile payments hit 9.64 trillion yuan ($1.59
trillion) last year, accounting for about three percent of the
total non-cash payments in China.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Chinese police have detained over five hundred people this
month in a series of stings against the country's sex trade, the
Ministry of Public Security said on Monday. Authorities have
uncovered 1,300 cases and broken up 73 gangs.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's people must be more active to realise the core
values of socialism, rather than just talking about it, an
editorial in the paper that acts as the part mouthpiece said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....