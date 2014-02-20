PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 20

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Feb 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai said its parent company, which is majority owned by the Zhuhai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, would sell a stake of up to 49 percent in Gree Electric's real estate unit, Gree Real Estate, to strategic investors via auction, in a sign of local level action to privatise some state-owned assets.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The State Administration for Industry and Commerce said it would cancel annual examinations of registered enterprises starting March 1. The agency also told branch offices to prepare to publicly disclose information on registered companies for the first time.
- Bank of Beijing Co Ltd said it would cooperate with Xiaomi.com in mobile payment and credit, but media reports before the official company disclosure raised questions about insider trading.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Efforts need to be taken to achieve a mature institutional system as well as to improve governing capability, an editorial said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1374 yuan) ($1 = 6.1201 yuan)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.