PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 20

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai said its parent company, which is majority owned by the Zhuhai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, would sell a stake of up to 49 percent in Gree Electric's real estate unit, Gree Real Estate, to strategic investors via auction, in a sign of local level action to privatise some state-owned assets.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The State Administration for Industry and Commerce said it would cancel annual examinations of registered enterprises starting March 1. The agency also told branch offices to prepare to publicly disclose information on registered companies for the first time.

- Bank of Beijing Co Ltd said it would cooperate with Xiaomi.com in mobile payment and credit, but media reports before the official company disclosure raised questions about insider trading.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Efforts need to be taken to achieve a mature institutional system as well as to improve governing capability, an editorial said.

