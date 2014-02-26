PRESS DIGEST-China - Feb 26

Feb 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Securities Association of China has published rules that would require Chinese brokerages strengthen their risk management.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Singaporean developer CapitaLand Ltd plans to build 100 shopping centres in China over the next 3-5 years.

- China's electronics manufacturer, TCL Corp, said it would fully embrace Internet and mobile technologies, aiming to boost the company's market value to over 100 billion yuan in five years, from around 23 billion yuan now.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China President Xi Jinping has called on the nation to promote and embrace the core value of socialism. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....