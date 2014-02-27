PRESS DIGEST-China - Feb 27

Feb 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Tencent Holdings Ltd has developed insurance
products to compete against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which
will be marketed using Tencent's popular WeChat mobile messaging
app.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it would push forward the
development of the blue chip market in 2014, promoting the
issuance procedures of preferred shares included, to provide
strategic and emerging industries with better services.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese aircraft manufacturer AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry
Group has applied to ground some of its MA-60 regional
commuter-class planes after a problem with the landing carriage
kept an MA-60 trying to land in Shenyang circling the airport
for two hours.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Thirty-seven Chinese citizens filed suit in Beijing
demanding apologies and reparations from Japan for forced labour
during the World War II.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Constructive advice and sincere criticism is needed to
activate institutional benefit through China's democracy, an
editorial said in the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party
ahead of the National People's Congress in early March.
