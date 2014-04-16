PRESS DIGEST- China - April 16

April 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Financial Futures Exchange said it would accelerate the launch of stock index options, which would be based on an index of the 300 largest companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Land prices rose 1.89 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the first quarter, 0.17 percentage points lower than the fourth quarter of 2013 and the slowest growth in the last seven quarters, according to figures published by the China Land Surveying and Planning Institute, a research institute under the Ministry of Land Resources.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China's 'Big 4' banks suffered deposit outflows worth 1.9 billion yuan ($305.4 million) in the first two weeks of April, unnamed bank sources told the newspaper.

CHINA DAILY

- Executives from U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc will visit China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) next week to discuss potential cooperation to establish vehicle-charging facilities, an insider with the Chinese company told China Daily on Tuesday.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- House prices in Macao have risen by 10 times over the past decade in Macao, raising concerns of a real estate bubble, the newspaper said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)