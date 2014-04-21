PRESS DIGEST- China - April 21

April 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China will remain self-sufficient in its main food crops, including wheat and rice, in the coming decade, according to a report by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China is set to resume reviewing new applicants of stock initial public offering (IPOs) after an 18-month suspension. A total of 606 companies are now on a waiting list to launch IPOs.

- Officials and economists participating in an industrial forum over the weekend warned that China should not try a "big leap forward" in its latest urbanisation drive.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's Xinjiang hopes to make itself into a new strategic energy base for the country, according to a plan by the regional government to expand the local economy.

- Top Chinese insurer China Life Insurance Co has opened tenders to hire managers for stock investments of its assets worth of 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion).

CHINA DAILY

- China's catering industry registered its slowest growth in 20 years in 2013 as the official anti-corruption campaign targeting official excess took its toll on high-end business, a report by the China Cuisine Association showed.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- More than 1,000 police officers now carry guns when on routine patrol in Shanghai as part of a national security campaign in the wake of the fatal knife attack in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming last month.

($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan)