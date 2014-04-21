PRESS DIGEST- China - April 21

April 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China will remain self-sufficient in its main food crops,
including wheat and rice, in the coming decade, according to a
report by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is set to resume reviewing new applicants of stock
initial public offering (IPOs) after an 18-month suspension. A
total of 606 companies are now on a waiting list to launch IPOs.
- Officials and economists participating in an industrial
forum over the weekend warned that China should not try a "big
leap forward" in its latest urbanisation drive.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's Xinjiang hopes to make itself into a new strategic
energy base for the country, according to a plan by the regional
government to expand the local economy.
- Top Chinese insurer China Life Insurance Co
has opened tenders to hire managers for stock
investments of its assets worth of 20 billion yuan ($3.2
billion).
CHINA DAILY
- China's catering industry registered its slowest growth in
20 years in 2013 as the official anti-corruption campaign
targeting official excess took its toll on high-end business, a
report by the China Cuisine Association showed.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- More than 1,000 police officers now carry guns when on
routine patrol in Shanghai as part of a national security
campaign in the wake of the fatal knife attack in the
southwestern Chinese city of Kunming last month.
($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan)
