PRESS DIGEST - China - May 8

May 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The IPO applications of another three companies have been
approved by China's securities regulator, brining the total
number of approved IPOs since China resumed approvals in April
to six.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- New index futures trade based on local stock indexes,
SSE50 and CSI500, are expected to be launched shortly once
regulators complete the necessary approvals, sources told the
paper.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission requires IPO
underwriters including Everbright Securities Co Ltd
and Haitong Securities Co Ltd to submit the first
batch of IPO issuance plans by Wednesday, people familiar with
the issue told the paper.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's tax officials said new tax breaks this year will
help more than 2 million small and micro firms halve their tax
bills. TO enjoy a 50 percent cut in business taxes, these firms
will no longer need approval from tax authorities but only have
to report to tax agencies, said an official from the State
Administration of Taxation.
CHINA DAILY
- More crowdfunding platforms are springing up to support
entrepreneurs, but analysts warn that investor protection needs
improvement. China's crowdfunding market could reach $46 billion
to $50 billion by 2025, and the market for all developing
countries could be $96 billion by then, according to the World
Bank.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The essence of the religious extremism in China's western
province of Xinjiang is violence and ethnic hatred. The Chinese
government and the Communist Party will make great efforts to
tackle this challenge and reconstruct national solidarity and
social stability in Xinjiang, the paper said in an editorial.
