PRESS DIGEST - China - May 9

SHANGHAI May 9 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The Securities Association of China said in its 2014-2020
work report that it aims to accelerate the development of
private securities institutions and regulate the development of
private equity markets.
- Chinese film production company Huayi Brothers Media Corp
said it plans to release 32 new films this year and
next, aiming for more than 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in
box office revenue.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Chinese taxi operator Dazhong Transportation Group
said it is in talks with U.S. electric car maker
Tesla Motor Inc on possible cooperation in car leasing
business.
- The Shanghai government is reviewing the current list of
prohibited investments in the free-trade zone and aims to reduce
the number of businesses currently banned from setting up in the
zone. The government has already drawn up a framework for
financial reform and has started introducing number of new
financial rules.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The government of China's southwestern city of Chongqing
unveiled plans to give private capital access to two-thirds of
the city's state-owned enterprises over the next three to five
years.
CHINA DAILY
- A major construction project for the TransAsian Railway
Network that will help link China's Yunnan province to Myanmar
will commence work in China in June, said a senior rail expert
at the Chinese Academy of Engineers. Three rail lines that link
China to Southeast Asian nations are included in the central
government's medium and long-term railway network plan and
preliminary work has already begun.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The volume and value of land sales in Shanghai rose
notably in the first four months of this year after commodity
housing plots more than doubled, according to an industry
report. Land parcels of 3.6 million square metres, including
those designated for affordable housing purposes, were sold n
the city, up 24.6 percent year on year.
- Some 68 types of antibiotics have been detected in China's
surface water, a consequence of the country's chronic overuse of
drugs, according to a report by Beijing's Tsinghua University.
($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan)
