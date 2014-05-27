PRESS DIGEST - China - May 27

May 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The insurance industry's total assets have exceeded 9
trillion yuan ($1.44 trillion) so far, sources close to the
China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said. Risk
management will be a priority for the regulator for the year.
- Investigations of insider trading in the fund management
industry should be formalised despite possible shocks to
publicly offered funds, the newspaper said in an editorial.
- Moody's Investor Service downgraded its outlook on China's
property development sector to "negative" from "stable" amid
growing pessimism about the industry among foreign investors.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The preferred share issuance plan by Shanghai Pudong
Development Bank Co Ltd has won shareholders'
approval. The fundraising is aimed at supporting its
transformation into a large bank and achieving a more balanced
structure involving its wholesale, retail and capital
businesses.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's central government published its plans and targets
for energy saving for this year and the next. Energy-saving
services will be regulated under the "negative list", which
explicitly sets business boundaries and opens the gates for a
wider range of unlisted companies.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- New loans of China's "big four" state-owned banks have
only reached 130 billion yuan as of May 25, sources said.
CHINA DAILY
- The U.S. Justice Department indicted five individuals of
the People' Liberation Army, saying they had hacked into the
computers of U.S. companies for the benefit of Chinese
state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The act is seen as Washington's
attempt to draw a fine line between spying to benefit particular
companies, which it regards as illegitimate, and spying to
benefit the economy, which it seems to regard as legitimate.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- As of the first quarter of 2014, 53 SOEs have invested in
685 projects in Xinjiang, with the actual investment amount
reaching 590.4 billion yuan.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2392 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)