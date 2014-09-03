PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 3

Sept 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Shanghai plans to consolidate the city's media sector by
merging Bestv New Media Co Ltd and Shanghai Oriental
Pearl Group Ltd, while injecting other unlisted
media assets into the combined, listed company.
- Sohu.Com Inc has forayed into Internet financing
by setting up a platform that facilitates lending between
individuals and small- and medium-sized companies.
- China Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman Deng Ke
said the recent strength in the country's stockmarket reflects
improvements in the environment, including a stabilising
economy, ample liquidity, effects of capital market reforms and
lowering financing costs.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's anti-monopoly watchdog slapped fines worth 110
million yuan ($17.8 million) on 23 property insurers over
price-fixing. The National Development and Reform Commission
said 23 insurers in China's eastern Zhejiang province were found
to have colluded on discounts on car insurance premiums during
multiple meetings organised by the Zhejiang insurance
association.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.1415 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)