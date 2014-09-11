PRESS DIGEST- China - Sept 11

Sept 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Stocks traded on China's Nasdaq-style ChiNext market for more than three years will be included as components for the country's blue-chip stock indexes, such as CSI300 Index and SSEF 500 Index for the first time from December, exchange officials said.

- China's agriculture-related insurance should deepen its connections with the credit and futures products, said Chen Wenhui, vice chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), at the 2014 China agriculture insurance seminar on Wednesday.

- A working group of the State Council plans to loosen its control over more than 200 items of administrative examination and approval procedures for new business and investment mode this year, said the group's spokesperson during the State Council's press conference on Wednesday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Ebay Inc has established cooperation with CreditEase company from China to launch its wealth management product Shangtongdai, a product resembling Alibaba's Yuebao platform, the newspapers reported on Thursday.

CHINA DAILY

- China will maintain its current pace of reform, and putting its large market under better governance will be the country's best contribution to the rest of the world, the paper said in an editorial.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)