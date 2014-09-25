PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 25

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The quality of China's banking assets is within a stable range and the risks are controllable, said Shang Fulin, Chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission.

- China National Development Regulatory Commission told the newspaper that it plans to start four projects that will produce 1,000 gigawatts of nuclear power in the coastal areas.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Alibaba is looking to take a stake in Shanghai Media Group's soon-to-be merged Bestv and Shanghai Oriental Pearl units for about 1 billion yuan ($163.01 million), the newspaper said citing a source close to the matter.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would continue to expand its team and improve its technology to clamp down on insider trading.

- Guangdong's supervisory body for state-owned companies plans to invite private investors to inject about 78 billion yuan into 188 projects later this month, as part of a wider government effort to promote mixed-ownership reform.

CHINA DAILY

- The Suzhou branch of property developer Vanke is crowd funding a 100 square metre apartment, saying investors can get a return of 40 percent once the flat is sold.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (1 US dollar = 6.1346 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sunil Nair)