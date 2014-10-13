PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 13

Oct 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China and Russia would strengthen cooperation in a wide range of fields including high-technology and manufacturing on top of traditional ties in industries such as energy and resources. Li made the comments in an interview with Russian media during his visit to Russia.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- CITIC Trust has expanded its paid-in capital to 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) from 1.2 billion yuan, replacing Ping An Trust to become China's largest trust firm.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China's crackdown on gambling has ensnared 7,162 officials, according to a central government report. Punishments range from warnings to administrative action.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Chinese central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, reiterated over the weekend that China will improve the mechanisms to price its currency yuan. He made the remarks during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.

- China has fixed the roadmap to develop the country's option market. It will start with options in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), followed by those in commodity futures before the launch of stock index options, industry sources said.

CHINA DAILY

- China plans to crackdown on malpractice in the purchase and sale in medicines, said Li Xi, head of the discipline inspection team at China's top health authority in a statement posted on the Ministry of Supervisions' website on Sunday. Health officials should be punished for violations committed by those they oversee, said Li.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Chinese companies have raised a combined 267 billion yuan via China's Nasdaq-style second board, known as ChiNext , since the market was established five years ago.

(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)