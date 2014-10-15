PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 15

Oct 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The central government has approved plans by Sichuan
province to set up the new Tianfu business district as part of
plans to accelerate development in western China.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Luzhou Lao Jiao Co said in a statement that it
had filed a lawsuit against the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's
Changsha branch after about 150 million yuan ($24.5
million) of the company's deposit was found missing.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- The National Development and Reform Commission has
suspended approvals of auctioning corporate bonds this week,
sources told the newspaper, amid plans to crack down on
corruption and irregularities in the bond market.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd entered into an
agreement with Tesla Motors Inc for the U.S. carmaker
to build at least 400 charging points in business offices of
Minsheng Bank and local financial stores in more than 20 Chinese
cities.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The 4.5-generation mobile network, which is three to 10
times faster than the 4G network, will be used commercially
network in 2016, Huawei Technologies Co said on Tuesday.
CHINA DAILY
- Structured products will be the most popular financial
instrument and the United States will be the investment
destination of choice for China's wealthy in the coming 12
months, according a report co-released by Julius Baer Group and
Bank of China Co Ltd.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Anyone who cares and loves Hong Kong should firmly support
the Hong Kong government and allow them to carry out their
official duties under the basic laws, a commentary carried by
the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said.
