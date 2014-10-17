PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 17

Oct 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's related government departments are studying several policies to support the logistics industry, including the reduction of administrative fees and halving land taxes for building warehousing facilities.

- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has approved three railway construction and expansion projects with an investment value of 95.9 billion yuan ($15.66 billion).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission is looking to introduce a rating system to improve corporate governance of the country's insurance firms, the newspaper said citing sources.

CHINA DAILY

- Apple Inc on Thursday appealed a Beijing court ruling, which said the country's intellectual property authority's grant of a patent for an intelligent robot to a Shanghai technology firm was valid.

- Prices of smuggled iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus units have almost halved in Beijing as Apple prepares to deliver authorised handsets on Friday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)