PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 17

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's related government departments are studying
several policies to support the logistics industry, including
the reduction of administrative fees and halving land taxes for
building warehousing facilities.
- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has
approved three railway construction and expansion projects with
an investment value of 95.9 billion yuan ($15.66 billion).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission is looking to
introduce a rating system to improve corporate governance of the
country's insurance firms, the newspaper said citing sources.
CHINA DAILY
- Apple Inc on Thursday appealed a Beijing court
ruling, which said the country's intellectual property
authority's grant of a patent for an intelligent robot to a
Shanghai technology firm was valid.
- Prices of smuggled iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus units have
almost halved in Beijing as Apple prepares to deliver authorised
handsets on Friday.
($1 = 6.1230 Chinese yuan)
