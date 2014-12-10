PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 10

SHANGHAI Dec 10 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's stock market is still a bull market and short-term sharp fluctuations do not signal an end to the upward trend and should allow investors an opportunity to re-arrange their position, the newspaper said in a front page commentary.

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) will encourage large insurance companies and private funds to set up professional health insurance companies, said Xiang Junbo, chairman of the CIRC.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's regulators have asked brokerages to check the impact of Tuesday's 5 percent slump in the stock market on their business operations and to send up a report with their views on near-term stock market movements.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A pilot scheme set to be introduced this month will allow both domestic and foreign law firms operating in Shanghai's free trade zone to provide cross-border legal services. In the past, companies were required to employ both a Chinese and foreign law firm to conduct such businesses as foreign lawyers are prohibited from directly participating in China's legal affairs.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese aquaculture farmers are demanding compensation of more than 141 million yuan ($22.80 million) against oil firms ConocoPhillips and CNOOC Ltd. for their "losses and suffering" following an oil spill in June 2011 at the Penglai oilfield. ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the field, which is 51 percent owned by CNOOC, China's top offshore oil and gas firm.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Sunil Nair)