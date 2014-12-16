PRESS DIGEST-China - Dec 16

Dec 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China is pushing forward with the development of the new
free trade zone in Guangdong province, with a new trade and
service agreement with neighbouring Hong Kong and Macau likely
to be signed soon, the paper said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) fined Ping An
Securities 37 million yuan ($5.98 million) for failing to
perform due diligence when underwriting Shenzhen Hirisun
Technology Inc's IPO.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Reform, the country's key task for economic work next
year, is also crucial to promote healthy economic development
and social harmony, the paper, which acts as a mouthpiece for
the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.1900 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)