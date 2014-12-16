版本:
PRESS DIGEST-China - Dec 16

Dec 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is pushing forward with the development of the new free trade zone in Guangdong province, with a new trade and service agreement with neighbouring Hong Kong and Macau likely to be signed soon, the paper said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) fined Ping An Securities 37 million yuan ($5.98 million) for failing to perform due diligence when underwriting Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Inc's IPO.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Reform, the country's key task for economic work next year, is also crucial to promote healthy economic development and social harmony, the paper, which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
