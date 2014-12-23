PRESS DIGEST- China - Dec 23

Dec 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission will undertake reform and improve its supervision of national assets, said its Director Zhang Yi.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's Founder Group said in a statement that none of its four listed units have been hit by funding squeeze nor investigations for any wrongdoing, dispelling market rumours that dragged three of its listed units, Founder Technology Group Corp, China Hi-Tech Group Co and PKU HealthCare Corp Ltd, lower by about 10 percent on Monday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's National Development Reform Commission has approved two proposals to build intercity railway networks in Zhejiang province and Hefei City, which would cost over 200 billion yuan ($32.15 billion).

CHINA DAILY

- Economic growth in China will be around 7.3 percent in 2015 and rebound to 7.5 percent in 2016 on the back of a looser monetary policy, said a report published by China International Capital Corp.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Beijing-based supermarket chain Wumei Holdings will pay 1.4 billion yuan ($225 million) for a majority stake in home decorating chain B&Q China, after parent Kingfisher failed to spur growth in the home decoration market. The all-cash takeover will be subject to approval from China's Ministry of Commerce, and is set to complete in the first half of 2015.

($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi)