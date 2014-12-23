PRESS DIGEST- China - Dec 23

Dec 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission will undertake reform and improve its supervision of
national assets, said its Director Zhang Yi.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's Founder Group said in a statement that none of its
four listed units have been hit by funding squeeze nor
investigations for any wrongdoing, dispelling market rumours
that dragged three of its listed units, Founder Technology Group
Corp, China Hi-Tech Group Co and PKU
HealthCare Corp Ltd, lower by about 10 percent on
Monday.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's National Development Reform Commission has
approved two proposals to build intercity railway networks in
Zhejiang province and Hefei City, which would cost over 200
billion yuan ($32.15 billion).
CHINA DAILY
- Economic growth in China will be around 7.3 percent in
2015 and rebound to 7.5 percent in 2016 on the back of a looser
monetary policy, said a report published by China International
Capital Corp.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Beijing-based supermarket chain Wumei Holdings will pay
1.4 billion yuan ($225 million) for a majority stake in home
decorating chain B&Q China, after parent Kingfisher failed to
spur growth in the home decoration market. The all-cash takeover
will be subject to approval from China's Ministry of Commerce,
and is set to complete in the first half of 2015.
($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi)
