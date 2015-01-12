PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 12

SHANGHAI Jan 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The world should unite to fight against terrorism, this mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said in a comment on the unprecedented march in Paris of a million French citizens to pay tribute to victims of Islamist militant attacks last week.

CHINA DAILY

- China aims to capture a third of the global turboprop airline market with the MA700 aircraft, said a senior designer with Aviation Industry Corp of China. He said the MA700 would make its first flight in 2017 and that at least 50 planes would be made annually.

- Shanghai authorities are taking extra precautions at events that involve large crowds after the New Year Eve stampede, including cancelling a festival and limiting the number of people entering a recent job fair.

- China will update its HIV screening tests to shorten the waiting period and lower the risk of infection from transfusion, the National Center for AIDS/STD Control and Prevention said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A stock bull run last year helped many Chinese brokerages double their net profits from 2013, according to their earnings reports.

- China's recent clampdown on insider trading will improve the health of the stock market and will thus be a long-term positive factor, this official newspaper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's decision on Friday to launch its first ever stock options trading in February will activate trading, in particular in blue-chips.

