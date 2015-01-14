CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 14

(Corrects Reuters Instrument code for Poly Real Estate Group in Securities Times item)

SHANGHAI Jan 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has renewed medium-term lending facilities (MLF) that are set to expire soon to support liquidity in the interbank money markets amid a run of IPOs, the newspaper reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China CNR Corp Ltd has signed a contract with Argentina to make 20 diesel locomotives for the country's railway, the newspaper reported, citing a statement posted on the company's official website on Tuesday.

- China's second-largest property firm, Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd, has left its parent company - Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai - to become part of a firm owned by the Zhuhai local government in order to fulfil state-owned enterprise reform requirements, the newspaper reported, citing a statement on the company's website.

CHINA DAILY

- China plans to further encourage the use of real identities online to ensure a safer online environment, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.

- Coca-Cola will cut jobs in China as part of a global layoff program to simplify the company's structure, it said in a statement.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The anti-corruption drive is a priority for the Communist Party of China, the party's mouthpiece said in a commentary on Wednesday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the party to deepen the battle with corruption at a conference on Tuesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)