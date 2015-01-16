PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 16

SHANGHAI Jan 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the nuclear industry was an important foundation for national security and it was necessary to enhance its competitiveness. He was speaking at a meeting in Beijing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China's nuclear industry.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Fifteen brokerages are competing to be in the first batch of market makers for China's first stock option product in trial trading in options of SSE50 ETF, which tracks the 50 biggest shares on the exchange, the newspaper reported.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China will increase prices of land for industrial use, said Jiang Daming, minister of land and resources.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Salaries in Shanghai were the highest among China's major cities in the fourth quarter last year, with professional services leading all industries, online recruitment portal Zhaopin.com said in a report. Job openings in Shanghai commanded an average salary of 5,891 yuan a month.

CHINA DAILY

- China does not intend to overthrow the current world order, it seeks to offer new ideas and innovations to the system of global governance that better reflect the interests of more countries and make the global village fairer and more efficient, an editorial said.

GLOBAL TIMES

- China's military is in good shape in general despite corruption cases and other problems revealed in recent years, and it retains its lofty image among the people, an editorial said.

