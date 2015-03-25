PRESS DIGEST-China - March 25

SHANGHAI, March 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Shaanxi and Qingdao will be pilot regions for rolling out reforms to car insurance, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Vanke said in an announcement it planned to issue 9 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) medium-term notes in the interbank market.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Sixty percent of listed companies performed very well in 2014, according to data gathered by the newspaper from companies' 2014 annual reports, with electrical equipment and textiles as the standout sectors.

CHINA DAILY

- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will be "reciprocal, efficient and inclusive", a contrast to the World Bank which is dominated by the United States and its veto power, an editorial in the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)