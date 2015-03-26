PRESS DIGEST-China - March 26

SHANGHAI, March 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China saw a net outflow of 508.3 billion yuan ($81.8 billion) in transaction settlements from its stock markets last week, snapping three weeks of net inflows, according to a fund industry association.

- China will continue to take more financial measures to support agriculture, farmers and rural areas, the central bank said in a report released on Wednesday.

- Total assets at Chinese banks in China increased 12.5 percent year-on-year to hit a total of 170.84 trillion yuan as of the end of February, while total liabilities rose 12 percent to 158.16 trillion yuan, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China will push forward the "Made in China 2025" strategy to upgrade its manufacturing sector, Premier Li Keqiang said at an executive meeting of the State Council on Wednesday.

CHINA DAILY

- Xi Jinping said that the integrity of the justice system has been eroded by problems such as unfair law enforcement, incorrect verdicts and corruption, at a meeting of the Central Committee Politburo on Wednesday. China will borrow ideas and experience from other nations that have developed the rule of law, he said, although it does not need to directly copy overseas systems.

- CCB and Commerzbank listed the first yuan denominated ETF on the London Stock Exchange Wednesday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The State Council discussed the merging of the two high-speed rail manufacturers -- China North Railway and China South Railway. The merger should follow market rules and the enterprises will ensure stable company operation and improve performances, the statement said.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A Hong Kong company became the first overseas-invested company in Shanghai to be fined for foreign exchange violations, the Shanghai Pudong People's Court said. Yuji International Trading Co Ltd, an IT firm, was fined 980,000 yuan ($157,769) for breaching foreign exchange rules to buy an office in Shanghai.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)