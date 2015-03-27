PRESS DIGEST- China - March 27

March 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Wan Feng, chairman of New China Life Insurance , said its premium income is expected to achieve single-digit growth in 2015. Its vice chairman Chen Guogang said the company would maintain a cautious stance and would continue to invest in fixed income projects, not derivatives projects.

CHINA DAILY

- China and Sri Lanka have ended a stalemate over a $1.4 billion port project in the island nation's capital of Colombo. During meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing on Thursday, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena promised to continue the infrastructure project, which was suspended by the country's current administration.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The main targets of China's thirteenth five-year plan are to boost economic transformation and upgrading, and to adjust to the new normal, said Guo Lian, official of National Development and Reform Commission.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Chen Yixin in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)