PRESS DIGEST- China - March 27

March 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Wan Feng, chairman of New China Life Insurance
, said its premium income is expected to achieve
single-digit growth in 2015. Its vice chairman Chen Guogang said
the company would maintain a cautious stance and would continue
to invest in fixed income projects, not derivatives projects.
CHINA DAILY
- China and Sri Lanka have ended a stalemate over a $1.4
billion port project in the island nation's capital of Colombo.
During meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing on Thursday, Sri
Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena promised to continue the
infrastructure project, which was suspended by the country's
current administration.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- The main targets of China's thirteenth five-year plan are
to boost economic transformation and upgrading, and to adjust to
the new normal, said Guo Lian, official of National Development
and Reform Commission.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Compiled by Chen Yixin in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)