PRESS DIGEST-China - March 31

SHANGHAI, March 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's will encourage private firms to invest in water conservation projects, with eligible companies potentially gaining exemption from corporate income taxes for the first three years, three top government bodies said in a joint statement.

- Bank of China Ltd said it expects China could cut the reserve requirement ratio 2-3 more times in the future and that GDP could reach 7.2 percent in the second quarter of the year, according to a report from the bank.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The number of residents in Shanghai over the age of 60 rose almost 7 percent in 2014 to reach 4.14 million, according to a report from the Civil Affairs Bureau on Monday. That's almost a third of the city's permanent population.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Net profit in China's fund sector hit 520 billion yuan ($83.78 billion) in 2014, the highest in five years, the newspaper calculated from the annual reports of fund companies.

($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)