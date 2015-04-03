PRESS DIGEST- China - April 3

April 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The amount of loans for margin and stock trading hit 1.5
trillion yuan ($242.06 billion) on April 1, indicating
investors' strong intentions to invest money into the stock
market, according to Wind Informational Statistics data.
- China's insurance fund industry is facing unprecedented
risks and challenges, said Chen Wenhui, vice president of China
Insurance Regulatory Commission.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The minimum sum needed by individual investors to open up
accounts to trade commodity options in China's derivatives
market is set to be 100,000 yuan, the paper reported, citing
unidentifiable sources familiar with the matter.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of
Public Security said in a conference held in Shenzhen that they
would strengthen efforts to crack down on insider trading to
protect the interests of market investors.
CHINA DAILY
- Sales revenue growth at brick-and-mortar stores slowed to
8.8 percent in 2014 from 11.4 percent in the previous year,
illustrating growing pressure from online retailers, the China
Chain Store & Franchise Association said.
- China's capital market authorities have expressed concern
over a rising number of listed firms that want to change their
names and core operations after the country's anti-corruption
campaign affected business.
($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan renminbi)
