PRESS DIGEST- China - May 14

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- State Grid Corp of China will invest a total of 450
billion yuan ($72.53 billion) on ultra-high voltage power
development, the paper said, citing the company.
- Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd and
China Vanke Co Ltd will form a strategic partnership
to develop the country's real estate sector, the paper said,
citing sources close to the issue.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Changjiang Securities Co Ltd will resume
trading from Thursday, and it plans to raise a total of no more
than 12 billion yuan for further expansion, the company said in
a statement.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Work to build up China's internet infrastructure could
spur over 100 billion yuan ($16.12 billion) of investment this
year, the official paper said referring to a statement from
China's cabinet. The State Council said on Wednesday that
telecoms firms should boost broad speeds by 40 percent.
CHINA DAILY
- China will launch up to four satellites for its global
navigation and positioning network Beidou this year, the chief
designer of the system said on Wednesday. China aims to have
full global coverage by 2020.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai's car auction house has banned the use of
high-tech software for biding on car license plates following
concerns that the technology was giving some buyers an unfair
advantage. China limits car numbers through regular license
plate auctions.
($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan)
