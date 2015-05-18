PRESS DIGEST - China - May 18

SHANGHAI May 18 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will push forward building more civilian airports to
promote economic growth, Li Jiaxiang, head of the Civil Aviation
Administration of China said at a meeting.
- Share prices of nearly 500 stocks listed on the A-share
market have reached all-time highs in May, the paper said citing
a local consultancy.
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd will
cooperate with JD.com Inc to sell prescription drugs via
e-commerce platforms, the company said in a statement.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's per capita gross domestic product will exceed
$12,000 by 2020, Huang Jianhui, the president of China Minsheng
Bank academy said in a research paper.
CHINA DAILY
- China will not back down on sovereignty in the South China
Sea dispute, while its leaders will solve the issue through
talks and negotiations, the paper said in an editorial.
- China's Internet watchdog has closed 20 dating websites in
the past three months amid tougher regulations against online
fraud, the paper said citing the Cyberspace Administration of
China.
