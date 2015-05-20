PRESS DIGEST - China - May 20

SHANGHAI May 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New trading accounts opened for Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share stock markets hit 2,381,808 last week, down 2.76 percent from a week earlier, but the number of actively-traded accounts rose 4.49 percent, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited showed.

- China will actively promote the development of e-commerce along the New Silk Road, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a guideline on its website.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Chinese online major Tencent Holdings Ltd has signed a deal with the Chongqing municipal government that will enable greater online activity by firms in the city, the paper reported citing the municipal government.

