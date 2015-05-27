PRESS DIGEST- China - May 27

BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
May 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- New trading accounts opened for Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share stock markets hit 2,621,395 last week, up 10.1 percent from a week earlier, and the number of actively traded accounts rose 10 percent, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited showed.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Zijin Mining Group Co will resume trading on Wednesday and it plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) to invest in overseas gold and copper mines.
CHINA DAILY
- China will never pursue expansion, and its military policy is "defensive in nature," the paper said in an editorial after the country released a policy document issued by the State Council on Tuesday.
- Yanji, a city in the eastern Jilin province, has opened a "morality" bank for people to open accounts and collect moral points in exchange for free services such as haircuts and home cleaning, the paper said, citing a community official.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
