PRESS DIGEST- China - June 1

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A recent slump in the Chinese stock market coupled with volatility offers an attractive entry opportunity for investors, the newspaper said in a front-page commentary. The market will likely recover around mid-late June as more funds will be available after the end of the current round of IPOs, the paper added.

SECURITIES TIMES

- ZhongAo Holding Group, a Chinese duck processing company in Shandong province, warned 12 domestic banks that it might be unable to repay a total of 282 million yuan ($45.5 million) of principal and interest on time due to a big change in its business mode, according to a statement published on the China Foreign Exchange Trading System website. Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp were among the 12 banks that lent money to the firm.

CHINA DAILY

- Seventy-seven people came into contact with the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) patient from South Korea in Guangong, the provincial Health and Planning Commission said on Sunday. Among them, 64 have been quarantined while 13 others, including 11 passengers who boarded a bus to Huizhou with the patient, remain out of contact.

