PRESS DIGEST- China - June 1

June 1 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- A recent slump in the Chinese stock market coupled with
volatility offers an attractive entry opportunity for investors,
the newspaper said in a front-page commentary. The market will
likely recover around mid-late June as more funds will be
available after the end of the current round of IPOs, the paper
added.
SECURITIES TIMES
- ZhongAo Holding Group, a Chinese duck processing company
in Shandong province, warned 12 domestic banks that it might be
unable to repay a total of 282 million yuan ($45.5 million) of
principal and interest on time due to a big change in its
business mode, according to a statement published on the China
Foreign Exchange Trading System website. Bank of China
, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and
China Construction Bank Corp were among the 12 banks
that lent money to the firm.
CHINA DAILY
- Seventy-seven people came into contact with the Middle
Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) patient from South Korea in
Guangong, the provincial Health and Planning Commission said on
Sunday. Among them, 64 have been quarantined while 13 others,
including 11 passengers who boarded a bus to Huizhou with the
patient, remain out of contact.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)