PRESS DIGEST - China - June 24

- Market experts say the Chinese stock market has little leeway to slump further in the near term after it tumbled to 4,500 points on Tuesday, the newspaper said in a commentary.

- PetroChina Co Limited posted better-than-expected results for the first half of the year due to its low-cost development strategy, its chairman and president, Wang Dongjin, said.

- Investors poured 7.07 billion yuan ($1.14 billion) in funds into China's mainland stock markets on Tuesday via the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connect, the third highest since the connect was launched.

- The National People's Congress plans to launch a nationwide inspection this year to look at how the country's agricultural law has been enforced.

- The El Nino phenomenon will not affect China's grain security and import quota due to the country's high staple grain inventory and stable summer crop output, experts said.

- Chinese taxi-hailing app company Didi Kuaidi plans to launch a new service targeting corporate and government users, the company's vice-president, Du Jincheng, told the newspaper.

