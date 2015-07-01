PRESS DIGEST - China - July 1

SHANGHAI, July 1 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Thirteen top Chinese private fund companies said China's
recent stock market dive is a golden investment opportunity for
investors
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said
China Pacific Insurance would be allowed to invest
500 million yuan ($80.65 million) to purchase a 100 percent
stake in Taiping Senior Living Investments Co. Ltd.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- No more than 600 billion yuan - or 30 percent of China's
pension fund's net worth - would be invested in the stock
market, an official at the Ministry of Human Resources and
Social Security.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China has invested 3.1 trillion yuan in projects including
infrastructure, clean energy and mining, to stimulate economic
growth, said Li Pumin, spokesman for the National Development
and Reform Commission on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.
CHINA DAILY
- China's belief in and support of a strong eurozone
provides EU leaders with the opportunity to take a longer term
perspective when dealing with the Greek crisis, an editorial in
the newspaper stated.
- McDonald's is opening three "Create Your Taste" concept
stores in China, McDonald's China CEO Phyllis Cheung told the
newspaper on Tuesday.
($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi)
