PRESS DIGEST-China - July 7

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Securities Finance Corp bought 30 blue-chip shares for 5.8 billion yuan ($934 million) on Monday. The move came after the Chinese government unveiled a rescue package over the weekend to stave off a crash in the country's stock market.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The CEOs of 42-listed companies in China's Hunan province said in a joint statement on Monday that they would not reduce the share holdings of their own companies this year, in a bid to stabilise the country's tumbling stock market.

CHINA DAILY

- China's support for a united European Union and strong euro can be called upon to help Greece, the newspaper said in an editorial, citing comments Li Keqiang made in Brussels last week.

- Media reports that Muslims in Xinjiang are banned from praying and fasting during Ramadan are a "blatant distortion of facts", the newspaper said in an editorial, condemning the attacks on Chinese tourists in Turkey last week.

