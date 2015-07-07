PRESS DIGEST-China - July 7

SHANGHAI, July 7 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Securities Finance Corp bought 30 blue-chip shares
for 5.8 billion yuan ($934 million) on Monday. The move came
after the Chinese government unveiled a rescue package over the
weekend to stave off a crash in the country's stock market.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The CEOs of 42-listed companies in China's Hunan province
said in a joint statement on Monday that they would not reduce
the share holdings of their own companies this year, in a bid to
stabilise the country's tumbling stock market.
CHINA DAILY
- China's support for a united European Union and strong
euro can be called upon to help Greece, the newspaper said in an
editorial, citing comments Li Keqiang made in Brussels last
week.
- Media reports that Muslims in Xinjiang are banned from
praying and fasting during Ramadan are a "blatant distortion of
facts", the newspaper said in an editorial, condemning the
attacks on Chinese tourists in Turkey last week.
