PRESS DIGEST - China - July 22

SHANGHAI, July 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Banking Regulatory Commission would continue to encourage private funds to invest in the banking industry, the regulator's chairman, Shang Fulin, wrote in an article

- China's insurance fees hit 137 million yuan ($22.06 million) in the first half of this year, said Xiang Junbo, chairman of China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Haitong Securities said it has launched employee stock ownership plan that would allow its staff to buy up to 1.15 billion shares.

CHINA DAILY

- China's Ministry of Transport said it plans to reduce the number of tollways and open up more road investment opportunities to private capital.

($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sunil Nair)