PRESS DIGEST - China - July 23

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Bright Dairy & Food said its subsdiary
companies were going to invest 1.1 billion yuan ($16.1 million)
to extend its dairy business.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China Securities Finance Corp Ltd denied a rumour it
reduced its holdings in listed dairy producer Inner Mongolia
Yili Industrial Group, saying it did not sell any
shares of any listed companies.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A friend of an executive from the state-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission of the Hefei Municipal
Government is being investigated for insider trading in Fengle
Seed, the newspaper reported.
CHINA DAILY
- Japan is escalating tensions in the East and South China
Seas, rather than working towards maintaining stability, an
editorial in the newspaper said, and added its recent white
paper had "slandered China's legal patrols around the Diaoyu
Islands inside China's territorial waters."
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China has banned "vulgar" reality tv shows, with the media
regulator announcing shows should promote decent Chinese values
and uphold core aspects of socialism, the newspaper said, citing
Xinhua.
($1 = 6.2093 Chinese yuan renminbi)
