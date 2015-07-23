PRESS DIGEST - China - July 23

SHANGHAI, July 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Bright Dairy & Food said its subsdiary companies were going to invest 1.1 billion yuan ($16.1 million) to extend its dairy business.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Securities Finance Corp Ltd denied a rumour it reduced its holdings in listed dairy producer Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, saying it did not sell any shares of any listed companies.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A friend of an executive from the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Hefei Municipal Government is being investigated for insider trading in Fengle Seed, the newspaper reported.

CHINA DAILY

- Japan is escalating tensions in the East and South China Seas, rather than working towards maintaining stability, an editorial in the newspaper said, and added its recent white paper had "slandered China's legal patrols around the Diaoyu Islands inside China's territorial waters."

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China has banned "vulgar" reality tv shows, with the media regulator announcing shows should promote decent Chinese values and uphold core aspects of socialism, the newspaper said, citing Xinhua.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2093 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)