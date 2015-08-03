PRESS DIGEST-China - Aug 3

August 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Citic Securities no longer owns a stake in the fund with Citadel LLC, the U.S.-based hedge fund which had its trading restricted by China's securities regulator on Friday, the firm told Securities News. The company sold its stake in the fund last year, a company representative told the paper.

CHINA DAILY

- The average PM 2.5 air pollution concentration in 10 polluted Chinese cities improved by 11.9 percent in 2014, according to a report from the Clean Air Alliance of China, a Beijing think tank.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Looking ahead to the economy for the second half of the year, it will be important to maintain strategic direction, push forward strategic economic institutional adjustment, control risks, and discover and address potential contradictions in the economy, the newspaper said in a front-page editorial.

