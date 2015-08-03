PRESS DIGEST-China - Aug 3

August 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Citic Securities no longer owns a stake in the
fund with Citadel LLC, the U.S.-based hedge fund which had its
trading restricted by China's securities regulator on Friday,
the firm told Securities News. The company sold its stake in the
fund last year, a company representative told the paper.
CHINA DAILY
- The average PM 2.5 air pollution concentration in 10
polluted Chinese cities improved by 11.9 percent in 2014,
according to a report from the Clean Air Alliance of China, a
Beijing think tank.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Looking ahead to the economy for the second half of the
year, it will be important to maintain strategic direction, push
forward strategic economic institutional adjustment, control
risks, and discover and address potential contradictions in the
economy, the newspaper said in a front-page editorial.
($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)