PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 18

SHANGHAI Aug 18 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Total premium of the internet insurance market hit
81.6 billion yuan ($12.76 billion) in the first half of this
year, up 1.6 times from last year, according to data from the
Insurance Association of China.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Tencent Holdings Ltd said it planned to set up
an insurance company with a registered capital of 1.5 billion
yuan ($234.68 million), and that it had already submitted all
necessary documents to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CIRC).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd said a total of
6,500 automobiles, worth 3 billion yuan, might have been
destroyed during the massive explosions at the Tianjin port last
week.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The National Audit Office of China said in a research
report that over 9.8 billion yuan low-income housing funds had
been embezzled.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)