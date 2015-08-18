PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 18

SHANGHAI Aug 18 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Total premium of the internet insurance market hit 81.6 billion yuan ($12.76 billion) in the first half of this year, up 1.6 times from last year, according to data from the Insurance Association of China.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Tencent Holdings Ltd said it planned to set up an insurance company with a registered capital of 1.5 billion yuan ($234.68 million), and that it had already submitted all necessary documents to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd said a total of 6,500 automobiles, worth 3 billion yuan, might have been destroyed during the massive explosions at the Tianjin port last week.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The National Audit Office of China said in a research report that over 9.8 billion yuan low-income housing funds had been embezzled.

($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)