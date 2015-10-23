PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 23

SHANGHAI Oct 23 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- According to reports from 19 Chinese provinces, mega-city
Chongqing is showing fast economic growth, with gross domestic
product (GDP) of 1.13 trillion yuan ($177.74 billion) for
Jan-Sept, up 11 percent against 2014.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- The Tianjin free trade zone is expected to see 6.5
trillion yuan ($1.02 trillion) of import-export in 2016, with
growth exceeding 30 percent over the next few years, according
to the zone's administrative committee.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Companies listed on China's Growth Enterprises Market
(GEM) saw Q3 profits rise over 90 percent against the same
period in 2014, according to filings by 138 firms.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES TIMES
- China should accelerate the development of energy-saving
and new energy vehicles to help upgrade the country's automobile
sector and give local firms a more competitive edge in the
international market, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.
CHINA DAILY
- E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd told
the newspaper it will expand its Nov. 11 "Singles' Day" shopping
event into offline stores for the first time this year. The
event last year saw $9 billion worth of sales on its platforms.
($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI Newsroom)
Biju Dwarakanath)