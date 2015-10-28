PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 28

Oct 28 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Israel may make it more easier for Chinese residents to go to Israel, possibly granting 10-year visas, said Silvan Shalom, vice prime minister and interior minister of Israel, at a forum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's mutual funds suffered a total loss of 650.3 billion yuan ($102.38 billion) in the third quarter, the highest quarterly loss on record, according to TX Investment Consulting.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd suffered a foreign exchange loss of 428 million yuan ($67.38 million) in the third quarter, and attributed the loss to the wobbling currency rate in August.

CHINA DAILY

- Coretronic Corp, a Taiwan-based maker of touch screen panels for Apple Inc, is halting production at one of its China facilities in Nanjing due to dwindling iPad sales, a company official said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)