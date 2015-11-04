PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 4

Nov 4 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai
SECURITIES TIMES
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commision has asked
insurance companies to settle at least 80 percent of their small
claims within five days after customers submit applications, the
regulator said in a statement on its website.
- Twelve land trades were dealt in Beijing from Oct. 20 to
Oct. 30, totalling 29.4 billion yuan ($4.64 billion), equal to
nearly one-third of the total value of land traded in the city
from January to September, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Land
and Resources said Tuesday.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The revenue and net profit of mainland-listed real-estate
stocks grew 12.1 percent and 6.4 percent year-on-year
respectively over January to September, according to a report
from CITIC Securities. The lower growth in net profit than
revenue indicated a decline in the stocks' profit margins.
- Outstanding bad loans in 16 listed banks in China
increased by 239.6 billion yuan ($37.81 billion) during January
to September, nearly the same as the increase for entire 2014,
according the paper's calculation.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has
increased to about $7,800 by November 2015, according to the
World Bank.
CHINA DAILY
- State-owned China National Nuclear Corp is
considering taking a minority stake in the French Nuclear firm
Areva SA, the company said.
- Court cases involving the Shanghai Free Trade Zone from
November 2014 to October 2015 rose six-fold over the same period
the year before, according to a white paper released by the
Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court on Oct. 28.
($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan renminbi)
