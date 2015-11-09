PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 9

Nov 9 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will encourage and support agricultural-linked firms to seek financing through stock market listings, debt issuance, mergers and restructuring, Yao Gang, deputy chairman, China securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said at a conference on Saturday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange plans to restrict trading suspensions for listed firms to a period of five months, according to a statement from the bourse. The country saw a rush of trading suspensions after a market crash started in June.

- China needs to maintain at least 6.52 percent economic growth over the next five years to realize 7 percent GDP growth this year, Xu Lin, a senior planning official, at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese courts should make ecological protection a "priority" when handling cases involving damage to the environment, according to Jiang Bixin, vice president of the country's Supreme People's Court.

- Only one in 10 Chinese couples in Beijing, who are eligible under current rules to apply to have a second child have chosen to do so, according to data released on Friday by Beijing Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning.

