PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 11

Nov 11 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and
Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has
not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- The number of mobile internet users in China now exceeds
875 million, and it is one of the most active sectors for
innovation, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China will launch a new version of the country's 100 yuan
note on Thursday that will have improved anti-counterfeiting
features.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese firms will likely invest $367.33 billion abroad by
2022, surpassing the United States and making the country the
largest source of foreign direct investment, the Beijing-based
Center for China and Globalization said in a report.
- More than half of the overseas businesses operated by
Chinese firms are making profit while about one-fourth are
suffering losses, according to a report by the United Nations on
the development of Chinese enterprises overseas.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3603 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)