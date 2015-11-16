PRESS DIGEST -China - Nov 16

Nov 16 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The outstanding foreign exchange funds for Chinese
financial institutions increased by 12.9 billion yuan ($2.02
billion) in October, reversing four consecutive months of
decline, according to data released by China's central bank on
Nov. 15.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- The price of copper futures dropped to $4787.5 per ton on
Nov. 13, hitting a six-year low. Copper's net prosperity index
dropped 0.87 points to 22.59 last month, according to data from
the index.
- China's express delivery volume will hit 50 billion by
2020, equal to the present global express delivery volume, and
the annual business revenue will reach 800 billion yuan
($125.52 billion), said Ma Junsheng, director of State Post
Bureau of The People's Republic of China.
CHINA DAILY
- Local governments should put people's health first and
adopt measures to cut pollution, said an editorial in the
official paper. Pledges to alleviate the problem should not just
be lip service and efforts should not be relaxed even as the
economy slows, it said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's National Social Security Fund plans to
increasingly diversify its investments to include non-standard
asset-based alternatives such as stocks, bonds, hedge funds,
private equity funds and works of art, said Wang Zhongmin, vice
chairman of the NSSF council.
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan renminbi)
