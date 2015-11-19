PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 19

SHANGHAI Nov 19 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The total assets under management in trust companies by the end of the third quarter dropped 1.58 percent from the end of the second quarter, according to China Trustee Association. It was the first decline since the first quarter in 2010.

SECURITIES TIMES

- More than 500 A-share listed companies have bought wealth management products so far this year, with a total value of nearly 400 billion yuan ($62.66 billion), according to the paper's calculation and financial data provider Choice.

CHINA BUSINESS DAILY

- Chinese investors cut their holdings of United States bonds by $12.5 billion to $1.258 trillion in September, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Europe International Exchange (CEINEX), a joint venture established by Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG, Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Financial Futures Exchange, started business on Nov. 18, putting the first batch of Exchange-Traded Funds and yuan-denominated bonds into trade.

CHINA DAILY

- Beijing will "substantially cut back" on market access restrictions for foreign investment, President Xi Jinping told leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEP Summit in Manila on Wednesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3834 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)