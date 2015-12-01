PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 1

Dec 1 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai
21th CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China's trade surplus in goods and services for January to
October has risen to 1.9 trillion yuan, according to statistics
released by State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Nov. 30.
- The State Grid Corporation of China has received approval
to issue 30 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds, which will be
used for 24 construction projects, according to National
Development and Reform Commission.
CHINA DAILY
- It will take strenuous endeavours by all parties to make
sure the Paris climate talks will not be remembered as a lost
opportunity, and China must be a staunch forerunner in
humanity's fight against global warming, an editorial said.
CBN DAILY
- The average price of Shanghai housing sector rose 4.6
percent to 34,705 yuan per square meter in November from the
preceding month, according to data from Centaline Property
Agency.
($1 = 6.3981 Chinese yuan renminbi)
